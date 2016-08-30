Water is shown flowing out of the Coliseum in north Fargo. Dave Olson / The Forum

FARGO – Fargo Park District officials were working Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, to fix a water main break that flooded the Coliseum ice arena in north Fargo.

The break was discovered about 7:30 a.m. when water was seen gushing out the doors of the building.

The source of the water was believed to be a broken water main in one of the locker rooms, said Dean Ambuehl, facilities manager for the Fargo Park District.

The flow of water from the Coliseum began to ebb as city crews shut off water to the building, but a layer of fine silt covered the floor of the Coliseum, including the lobby and entryway.

Ambuehl said the silt was likely soil that had been packed around the water main as a stabilizing layer, which then became disturbed and spread around the building when water started leaking from the water main.

He said it is possible the leak had been going on for a good share of Monday night, as the water level in the locker room was so high they had trouble opening the locker room door until the level dropped.

Ambuehl said it was too early to provide a dollar estimate on the damage.

In December, the Fargo Park Board approved a $2.5 million renovation project for the Coliseum, which opened in 1968.

It calls for a new ice plant, new boards and glass, new bleachers, new lighting, and new locker rooms and restroom renovations.