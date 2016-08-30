Ben Affleck teases DC Universe villain Deathstroke

LOS ANGELES—Ben Affleck shared a video, which appears to be test footage of DC Universe villain Deathstroke, on all of his social media accounts on Monday morning. The actor-director posted the cryptic video without comment or explanation.

https://twitter.com/BenAffleck/status/770259217940746245

It's unclear what the video represents, and whether Deathstroke will be appearing in the upcoming "Justice League" movies or the "Batman" standalone film, but the former is more likely as the superhero mash up is currently filming in London.

Deathstroke, aka Slade Wilson, is a soldier-turned-assassin in the DC Universe. An experimental super-soldier project gave him superhuman strength and intelligence, in addition to regenerative abilities. Aside from Batman and the Justice League, he has also clashed with Green Arrow and the Teen Titans. The character was created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, and first appeared in "The New Teen Titans #2" in 1980.

Affleck will next appear in and executive produce "Justice League" before toppling, directing, and co-writing the solo "Batman" film.

Directed by Zack Snyder, "Justice League" hits theaters on Nov. 10, 2017. Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot will be reprising their "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" roles as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, respectively. They will be joined by Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as the Flash.

"Justice League: Part Two" is currently slated for June 14, 2019.