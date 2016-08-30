In this file photo, an excavator is seen at the site of a proposed apartment building in Fargo's Roosevelt neighborhood on Friday, Aug. 26. Tu-Uyen Tran / The Forum

FARGO — City leaders have agreed to give a developer $190,000 worth of tax incentives for a new apartment building opposed by Roosevelt neighborhood residents.

"Not only did we have to watch the destruction and removal of several single-family homes in this area, but now we're being asked to help to pay for it," Jim Lashkowitz, a member of the neighborhood association, told the City Commission Monday Aug. 29. "At some point, the City Commission needs to figure out that every developer's request for money does not move Fargo forward."

The association wants to preserve single-family homes to encourage families to move back to the neighborhood, which has seen absentee landlords convert a growing number of homes into rental properties aimed at students from the nearby North Dakota State University campus.

The 23-unit apartment building that EG & Co. Junction 9 plans to construct replaces six single-family homes southeast of the corner of Ninth Avenue North and Barrett Street. When built, the apartments would yield more taxes than the smaller homes.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to grant the tax-increment financing, which uses taxes paid by the apartment to reimburse the developer for the cost of clearing the site. But even those voting for the incentives expressed sympathy with Lashkowitz's stance. It's just the houses were too far gone to save, they say.

The Roosevelt Neighborhood Association has long opposed the conversion of single-family homes to rental properties and apartment buildings, arguing that it weakens the neighborhood's family atmosphere.

Resident Les Herbranson said small homes, such as the ones found in the neighborhood, are affordable, especially to college graduates saddled with high debt.

"We want to have small homes, too; they're starter homes," said Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, who voted "yes" to the incentives. "But some of these were literally not salvageable," he said, mentioning a home that had 20 cats in it.

"Roosevelt has 55 percent rental properties in single-family homes," said Mayor Tim Mahoney, who also voted "yes." "It truly is a challenge for our community to figure it out."

Being so close to the growing North Dakota State University campus, residents have seen a lot of rental conversions. They've noted that after homes are converted to rental properties by absentee landlords, many fall into disrepair, which make them too costly to renovate. Developers then demolish them to build more profitable apartment buildings.

"We're going to have more of this if we don't start protecting our neighborhoods," said Commissioner John Strand, who voted "no" on the incentives. "This is a signal to us of what is more to come."

With the Junction 9 apartments, developer Erik Gunderson said he needs tax breaks to reach a level of profit that balances out the risk of development, something the city's consultants agree with.