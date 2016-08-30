Rachel Woodman from Century Link talks to Minnesota State University Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst and Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams about the utility box art project on Tuesday, August 30, 2016. David Samson / The Forum

Two small utility boxes are painted in scenes of a tropical island and a wolf howling at multiple moons on the corner of Ninth Street and 46th Avenue West in West Fargo. CenturyLink is now holding a contest to wrap much larger utility boxes with original art in Moorhead. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum

MOORHEAD — CenturyLink is challenging Fargo-Moorhead area artists to offer designs that will turn seven large rectangular blah-colored beige utility boxes into visually appealing pieces of art.

Artists will be asked to come up with designs using the theme of technology, CenturyLink spokeswoman Rachel Woodman said Tuesday, Aug. 30, at a news conference near Minnesota State University Moorhead's Comstock Memorial Union.

The winning drawings, photographs, paintings, graphic designs or murals — up to seven — will be copied as wraps and installed on seven large utility boxes in and around the MSUM campus in mid-October. Winning artists will receive $250, Woodman said.

The wraps are expected to last seven to 10 years.

MSUM President Anne Blackhurst says the competition is a "great opportunity" for the school's students and faculty.

"I think it's awesome. From the university's perspective, it's the perfect project" to beautify the campus and community, she said.

"I really appreciate CenturyLink doing this," Mayor Del Rae Williams said.

The city has a couple of rules for the utility box art: No advertising or images of "something inappropriate," Williams said.

"It will be interesting to see what kind of things come up" from the community, Williams said. "I think they (citizens) will like it."

Dayna Del Val, executive director of The Arts Partnership, likes the public-private aspect of the project.

Bismarck has allowed artists to transform more than a dozen utility boxes with art, and Rapid City, S.D., started wrapping its utility boxes this year, Del Val said.

"When a private entity chooses to create public art in this environment, I think it's really successful," she said. "To start on a campus is really great because we have so many great art students and these are such well-trafficked areas."

The project won't be the first attempt to beautify the barren-looking utility boxes in the metro area

The doors of a utility box at Center Mall near the intersection of Fifth Street and Center Avenue in Moorhead are covered with a mural.

And on the far south side of West Fargo, two smaller cable or telephone utility boxes at the corner of Ninth Street and 45th Avenue West feature murals of a wolf howling at multiple moons and a tropical island scene.

Artists can submit high-resolution JPG, PDF or AI files of their art and entry forms for the CenturyLink Moorhead Box Art contest through noon, Sept. 23. Entries will be judged by community and CenturyLink leaders, Woodman said. The contest is open to residents living within 50 miles of Fargo-Moorhead, including kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

To enter, go online to www.centurylink.com/MoorheadBoxArt for contest rules and submission forms.