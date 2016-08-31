Used-book sale set at Moorhead library Sept. 15, 16, 17

MOORHEAD—Lake Agassiz Regional Library will host a used-book sale in the lower level of the Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

Thousands of books will be available for purchase, including nonfiction, fiction and children's books. Additional items for sale include used library furniture, computer monitors and more. Customers can fill a bag with items for $5. Computer equipment, however, will be priced individually. Proceeds will be used to support the Lake Agassiz Regional Library collection.

For more information, call (218) 233-3757 or visit www.larl.org.