Shoes for Kids donates 1,000 pairs of shoes

WEST FARGO—The Fargo Marathon Shoes for Kids program donated 1,000 pairs of shoes to local children in area schools. The shoes were distributed Tuesday, Aug. 30, from the Go Far office located at 405 West Main Ave., West Fargo.

The Fargo Marathon's Shoes for Kids program began in 2012 and has donated more than 5,000 pairs of shoes to children in need in the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo elementary schools.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.fargomarathon.com. All net proceeds benefit the Shoes for Kids campaign