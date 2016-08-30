Change of command at Fargo Park District

Nick Barth holds a sign Tuesday, Aug. 30, outside the Fargo Police Station thanking officer Joel Vettel for his service. Vettel takes over as head of the Park District next Tuesday.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Fargo Park District head Roger Gress, left, is joined by Fargo Police Lt. Joel Vettel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Urban Plains Park. Vettel will take over as head of the Park District next Tuesday.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO — His first day of work as the Park District's new executive director won't start until after Labor Day but Joel Vettel is already neck deep in the job.

Interviewed on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the day before the police lieutenant turns in his badge and gun to re-enter civilian life, he said he was scheduled to give a Powerpoint presentation on a new strategic plan he'd been working on with district staff.

True to Vettel's energetic style, the plan will call for some potentially big changes following an exhaustive look at how programs are delivered, how they're paid for and, ultimately, whether the district will deliver them or ask a partner to take over.

"We're not going to settle for average," he promised. "We always strive for excellence. Sometimes it's hard but that's all right. We have the willingness and certainly the passion for what we do."

Vettel said his goal is for a seamless transition from the 20-year leadership of current Executive Director Roger Gress. In fact, Vettel said, Gress will stay on until the end of the year to provide institutional memory and to manage some construction projects.

Life changes

The change will be a big one for the lieutenant. Other than a two-year stint at Target after graduating from North Dakota State University, Vettel's only employer for close to 20 years has been the Fargo Police Department.

"I literally grew up being able to work with some of the best people in this community," he said, referring not just to other officers but city employees, prosecutors and even the news media from his time as department spokesman.

For old time's sake, Vettel said, he'll probably spend a part of his last day in uniform doing "a couple of runs" with fellow officers, meaning getting in some squad cars and responding to emergencies. Then he'll walk down the hall and drop off the last of his police-issued gear, he said.

It's a big change for Gress also because the Park District has been his employer most of his adult life, having been employed in various capacities there for a total of 36 years.

He started at the district out of college and pursued a career in architecture before coming back to his true calling, he said. "I literally have planted flowers, I literally have planted shrubs, I literally have moved rocks physically."

Coincidentally, both he and Vettel served on the Park Board before becoming executive director.

Under Gress, the Park District has grown at breakneck speed to keep up with the city, adding both new parks and new programs. Of the district's more than 100 parks, 60 to 70 were built after he took over from Bob Johnson in 1996. That growth seems to have only accelerated with 11 of those parks built in the past two years.

Gress said people have asked him what his proudest accomplishment has been and they expect him to talk about the new facilities. But he's most proud, he said, of having a "park district family" that knows what needs to be done and does it on its own.

Vettel, he said, will take care of that team and make it even better.

Changes ahead

That's a good thing because it's a team that will shift into overdrive to make the changes Vettel has in mind.

Part of the reason Gress is staying on is so Vettel can focus his energy on implementing the strategic plan. That means the Park District will pay for the equivalent of two executive directors at the same time for about three months, an overlap approved by the Park Board. Gress' contract, which pays him $175,000 a year, won't end until Dec. 31. Vettel's, which will pay him $145,000 a year, will start Sept. 6.

Vettel said he plans to take a hard look at how the Park District impacts the lives of patrons. A key part of that, he said, is recognizing that "we're in the well-being business and the memory-making business."

As the community changes, how the district delivers that service will also have to change, he said, warning that there may be "some growing pains" ahead.

"We're going to make sure that we, from top to bottom, evaluate all of our relationships, we evaluate our programs, to make sure that we're doing the best we can with the resources we've been given," he said. "Times change and sometimes programs that were very productive a decade ago are probably not ones that are productive today. We need to adapt."

Vettel said he has no idea what changes are ahead.

Park District consultants are now analyzing how facilities and programming is used, he said. Those hard numbers, which will be presented to the public, will help the district take the emotion out of its decisions, he said.

Gress said he's confident Vettel will be able to take the district to a new level. "He's going to have a whole new level of energy."

As for the soon-to-be retiree, he said he's looking forward to spending more time with his grandkids and maybe taking a less-demanding job. He said he's applied for a few jobs, such as "towel boy" at the YMCA, and hopes to get an interview soon.