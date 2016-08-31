Search
Suspect in New Rockford wedding reception murder to change plea

    By April Baumgarten Today at 7:53 a.m.
    David A. Troske

    NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. -- A trial for a 51-year-old resident accused of killing a man at a New Rockford wedding reception in September has been canceled.

    David A. Troske of Clearbrook, Minn., was set to go to trial to face multiple charges, including murder, in late September, but a change of plea order was filed Tuesday. A hearing to change his plea is Sept. 28.

    Troske was arrested after investigators said he fatally shot Donald Perleberg, 41, of Pingree, N.D., during a wedding reception at the New Rockford Eagles Club.

    Troske used a .22-caliber revolver to shoot Perleberg and Mary Seiler, 51, of New Rockford, in the early hours of Sept. 6 as they sat next to each other at the celebration, according to authorities. Seiler was put into a medically induced coma but recovered from her injuries.

    Donnie Perleberg. Submitted photoPerleberg died at the scene.

    Troske has been charged with murder, a Class AA felony, attempted murder, a Class A felony, aggravated assault, a Class B felony, three counts of reckless endangerment, all Class C felonies, and having a firearm at a bar or gaming site.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

    April Baumgarten

