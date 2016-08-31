A protester is bound to construction equipment at a work site for the Dakota Access Pipeline near Bismarck on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Caroline Grueskin / Forum News Service

BISMARCK – Eight people were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, and additional arrests were possible after protesters descended on a construction site for the Dakota Access Pipeline project in North Dakota, with two men binding themselves to construction equipment, authorities said.

Much of the incident unfolded live on Facebook as someone streamed video from the site, with more than 13,000 people watching online at one point.

Morton County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said authorities received a report at 7:22 a.m. of people crawling on construction equipment near State Highway 6 south of Mandan. That’s about 20 miles west of the main protest site along Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball where hundreds of mostly American Indians are camped out in protest of the pipeline.

Preskey said two protesters, using what appeared to be tape and PVC pipe or casting type of material, bound themselves to a piece of machinery that appeared in the video to be an excavator. Authorities called the Mandan Rural Fire Department to help cut the men free.

Dallas Goldtooth, an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, said the arrests were a continuation of the nonviolent direct action tactics pipeline opponents are using to protect the water and communities.

“People are using civil disobedience as a means to raise awareness of the issues and the need to protect the water and as a way to delay construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline,” Goldtooth said.

A woman who was standing next to one of the men ignored repeated instructions to get off the equipment and was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Preskey said. She identified the woman as Lisa Winter, 47, of St. Louis.

One of the men, a 25-year-old from Cannon Ball, was cut free and arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and obstruction to a government function. His name was not immediately released.

Video showed a deputy and firefighter still working to free the third man.

Deputies observed about 50 protesters and 40 vehicles at the site. On the ground, deputies surrounded the equipment and tried to keep protesters from getting too close as they heckled the officers, sang songs and chanted “water is life,” “Stand by Iowa, shut down DAPL” and other slogans.

“I believe our law enforcement are doing a good job keeping everybody’s safety in mind and using great patience at this time,” Preskey said.

Goldtooth emphasized that the protesters’ actions did not put any workers or law enforcement in danger. However, he said observers were concerned about law enforcement using a saw to remove the binding from one of the protesters.

“There’s a lot of grave concerns about his safety,” Goldtooth said.

Authorities temporarily closed Highway 6 from the junction of County Road 138A on the north to the junction of State Highway 21 on the south because of dozens of cars parked on the road, Preskey said. The highway was reopened by 2:30 p.m.