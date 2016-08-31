Driver killed in rollover near Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. -- A driver was killed and a passenger was injured in a rollover crash early Tuesday evening on Highway 200 near Cooperstown.

Around 7:30 p.m., a male driver lost control of a 1979 Corvette on a curve just west of the Sheyenne River valley and drove onto the south shoulder, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver died at the scene. The female passenger was airlifted to Sanford Health in Fargo.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.