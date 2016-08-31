Bill Nye the Science Guy lands Netflix talk show

LOS ANGELES—Scientist Bill Nye has landed a new Netflix talk show set to launch in spring 2017, the streaming network announced Wednesday. "Bill Nye Saves the World" will explore science and its impact on politics, society and pop culture.

Each episode of the series will tackle a topic from a scientific point of view, dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders or titans of industry.

"Bill Nye Saves the World" marks Nye's long-awaited return to TV since first emerging as a household name in the 1990s as the creator and star of the Emmy award-winning syndicated television show "Bill Nye the Science Guy," which ran for five seasons and introduced millennial audiences to science and engineering.

"Since the start of the 'Science Guy' show, I've been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science," said Nye. "Today, I'm excited to be working with Netflix on a new show, where we'll discuss the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change. With the right science and good writing, we'll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we'll change the world a little."

"Bill Nye Saves the World" is produced for Netflix by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein and Julie Pizzi serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Michael Naidus ("The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Writer and standup comedian Mike Drucker serves as Head Comedy Writer; and, astronomer, author and award-winning science communicator Phil Plait serves as Head Science Writer.