Woman injured in single-car crash near Ada

ADA, Minn.—One person was injured early Wednesday, Aug. 31, when the car she was driving left the road and crashed in rural Norman County.

Cynthia L. Smith, 62, of Fertile, was westbound on Highway 200 several miles east of Ada when her car drifted off the road and down an embankment, causing the car to roll, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Smith suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 8:05 a.m.