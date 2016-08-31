West Fargo man charged with construction fraud

FARGO—A West Fargo man is accused in Cass County District Court of defrauding a Harwood man of more than $10,000 in connection with home improvement work that was promised but never completed.

Glen R. Collins, 40, is charged with a single count of construction fraud and one count of contracting without a license.

According to court documents, a Harwood homeowner hired Collins, of Tri City Building Services to do some demolition and remodeling work.

The homeowner told investigators with the Cass County Sheriff's Office that Collins showed him a contractor's license prior to the start of the work, but the court documents state there is no contractor's license connected to Collins on file with the state.

Collins failed to perform all of the agreed upon work, and at one point he agreed to provide the homeowner with a refund of more than $15,000, according to court documents.

Collins promised several times that he would pay the homeowner back, but each time the funds failed to materialize, documents state.