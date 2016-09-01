Wake up and smell your alarm clock

Want to wake up and smell the coffee? Then Sensorwake may be for you.

It's an olfactory alarm clock designed to rouse you from slumber by pumping out your favourite smell.

Sensorwake is launched at this week's IFA, Europe's leading trade show for consumer electronics.

Just insert a small cartridge into the clock, set your alarm, and go to sleep.

At the allotted time a choice of 15 whiffs is released for three minutes.

"We use dry air diffusion for a safe diffusion, so we use polymer beads in the capsule with scents and an airflow will do an emission of scents because it will pass through the capsules and it will diffuse the scents through to the user in bed."

Scents include peppermint, croissants, and cut grass - each cartridge can be used 30 times.

Our olfactory sense closes down during sleep, but Sensorwake says that by releasing smells in high concentration most users will wake up.

But what if they don't?

"If you have, for example, a blocked nose or you are in a very deep sleep or you're hungover we have a backup melody after three minutes, so it will be a melody if you won't wake up, so you won't miss your train, for example, or your plane."

Devices are on sale for $109 on the company website, while capsules cost around $5 each.

It's set to appear in various retail stores, including London's Harrods, in time for the Christmas market.

Developers are convinced they're set to enjoy the sweet smell of success.