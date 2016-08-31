Pilot injured when plane crashes in Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. -- The pilot of a small plane sustained injuries when his plane crashed while landing at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing Wednesday.

The Hibbing Fire Department reported that the pilot was airlifted to Duluth for injuries he sustained in the crash, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The pilot, who hasn’t been identified, was the sole occupant of the plane, according to the fire department.

Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority Executive Director Shaun Germolus said the Cessna 170 flew off the runway while trying to land and landed in the grass.

The pilot, a man from Side Lake, appeared to be “doing touch and go practices,” he said.

First responders arrived to find fuel leaking from the plane, but no fire.

“The gentleman was conscious the entire time,” Germolus said. “He had some facial injuries, and as a precaution he was flown by Lifelink III to Duluth. It appeared to be non-life threatening.”

The Range Regional Airport’s aircraft rescue and firefighting truck applied a blanket of foam to keep the fuel from igniting, according to the fire department.