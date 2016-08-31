Northbound Highway 75 over I-94 opens Thursday, Sept. 1
MOORHEAD—Northbound Highway 75/Eighth Street over Interstate 94 in Moorhead will open to traffic on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Northbound traffic will use a portion of the new diverging diamond configuration. Vehicles will cross to the left side of the road just south of the I-94 bridge and cross back to the right side of the bridge just north of the I-94 bridge.
The southbound lanes will remain closed until all of the new signals are installed, configured and tested. That work is expected to take up to one week.
For more information, visit www.mndot.gov/d4/projects/moorhead.