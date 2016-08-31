Cecidomyiidae flies were found in rail containers searched at the Canadian border near Portal, N.D. (Submitted Photo)

Flour beetles were found in rail containers searched at the Canadian border near Portal, N.D. (Submitted Photo)

PORTAL, N.D.—Rail containers from Asia were stopped at the Canadian border in Portal after a federal agency found multiple pests and invasive seeds in the shipments.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection searched 17 containers Aug. 2 and 3 at the Portal port of entry, which is halfway between Williston and Minot on the border. They found six containers with "harmful and invasive insects" as well as 55 different types of unwanted pests, including flour beetles and Cecidomyiidae, a type of miniature fly that lays eggs in fruits from which emerging larvae feed on, according to a news release.

The shipments came from China, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam to Vancouver, B.C., by boat before being shipped to Portal by rail, said Brian King, a Customs and Border Protection public affairs liaison and port director at the Warroad, Minn., port of entry.

Three containers had federal noxious weed seeds but were cleaned out and were released back to the owners, King said.

The three other containers that had pests were sealed and sent back to their countries of origin, he said.