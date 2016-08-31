Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Update: Families apologize after more sex abuse details surface against dead Minnesota teacher, spouse

    ND customs agents find harmful insects from Asia in rail containers, send them back

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:38 p.m.
    Flour beetles were found in rail containers searched at the Canadian border near Portal, N.D. (Submitted Photo)1 / 2
    Cecidomyiidae flies were found in rail containers searched at the Canadian border near Portal, N.D. (Submitted Photo)2 / 2

    PORTAL, N.D.—Rail containers from Asia were stopped at the Canadian border in Portal after a federal agency found multiple pests and invasive seeds in the shipments.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection searched 17 containers Aug. 2 and 3 at the Portal port of entry, which is halfway between Williston and Minot on the border. They found six containers with "harmful and invasive insects" as well as 55 different types of unwanted pests, including flour beetles and Cecidomyiidae, a type of miniature fly that lays eggs in fruits from which emerging larvae feed on, according to a news release.

    The shipments came from China, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam to Vancouver, B.C., by boat before being shipped to Portal by rail, said Brian King, a Customs and Border Protection public affairs liaison and port director at the Warroad, Minn., port of entry.

    Three containers had federal noxious weed seeds but were cleaned out and were released back to the owners, King said.

    The three other containers that had pests were sealed and sent back to their countries of origin, he said.

    Explore related topics:NewsNorth Dakotacanadian borderrail shipmentsinvasive insects
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness