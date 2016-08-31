MINNEAPOLIS—The Republican Party of Minnesota has recruited a team of security experts to protect GOP events from protesters or attacks.

"What we thought we would do is have a group of security professionals ... available to assist candidates, local districts, event planners, with security planning if they have a big event and have some concerns," said Keith Downey, Minnesota Republican Party chair.

There were no particular incidents in Minnesota this year that caused the party's move, other than protests after a Donald Trump fundraiser in Minneapolis earlier this month, but Downey said incidents around the country and protesters throwing glitter on candidates four years ago informed it.

Earlier this month, disorganized protests caused trouble for attendees at a Trump fundraiser — some were accosted and at least one reported a cellphone was stolen. Last week, the party expressed concerns about security at its State Fair booth, after party volunteers said they were worried. After it made its concern public, Fair security worked with the party to alleviate concerns, Downey said. There have been no serious incidents at the booth so far this year.

The party's new offer to Republicans is one of security consulting, not physical security.

"We're not going to replace local law enforcement or any other security provisions," Downey said.

Providing security consulting is not a normal activity for a political party, which typically support candidates with everything from accounting to marketing to providing email lists.

The team was announced Tuesday, and it's unclear how many candidates will take the party up on its offer.

Republican congressional candidate Jason Lewis, a former conservative radio show host, said recently that he hasn't felt unsafe at any of his public events but had dealt with disruptions over the years.

"When you're out there in the public eye, you're going to get some crazies," Lewis said.