Forum on opiate/heroin crisis Sept. 7 at South High

FARGO—"Arms Wide Open," the third in a series of community forums addressing the opiate/heroin crisis in the Fargo-Moorhead region, is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Fargo South High School, 1840 15th Ave. S.

The keynote speaker is Chuck Rosenberg, Drug Enforcement Administration acting administrator. Additional speakers are: Drew Wrigley, lieutenant governor of North Dakota; Birch Burdick, Cass County state's attorney; Anne Blackhurst, Minnesota State University president; Dean Bresciani, North Dakota State University president; William Craft, Concordia College president; Jeff Schatz, superintendent of Fargo Public Schools; Lynn Kovash, superintendent of Moorhead Public Schools; and David Flowers, superintendent of West Fargo Public Schools.

Resource booths will be available for attendees to browse.