Man sentenced to time served in West Fargo arson case

FARGO—A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court on Thursday, Sept. 1, to arson and other charges stemming from a fire at an occupied mobile home in West Fargo in April.

Lonnie P. Carpenter, address unknown, also pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespass and menacing, admitting that he pointed a handgun at two people and threatened someone with a shotgun.

The charges stem from an incident at a mobile home at 1010 2nd Ave. E. in early April.

A neighbor who reported the fire told authorities he spotted a burning tire that had been pushed up against the side of the mobile home. The neighbor pushed it away.

The incidents with the firearms occurred around the time the fire was set, according to court records.

Under a plea agreement, Judge Douglas Herman sentenced Carpenter to 151 days in jail, which Carpenter was given credit for having served.

Carpenter was also ordered to pay a fee of $750 and was ordered to pay restitution of $,1,205.

Herman told Carpenter prosecutors had given him a very good deal and he encouraged him to adhere to the terms of his probation.

"Nothing good" would come from violating probation, Herman said.