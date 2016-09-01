Joel Vettel, incoming director of Fargo Parks, talks Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, about the new ADA-compliant adaptive launch for non-motorized boats on the Red River in Lindenwood Park, Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO — With a couple of easy pulls on a set of aluminum rails, Joel Vettel launched himself and a red kayak into the Red River Thursday, Sept. 1, and in doing so, officially launched a new venture the Fargo Park District and the River Keepers advocacy group hope will increase use and appreciation of the Red as a place to play.

"Fantastic!" Vettel said, as he finished his demonstration paddle at Lindenwood Park, easily sliding his kayak out of the water on the rails of the launch. "Everyone should come out and enjoy it."

Vettel, who soon takes over as executive director of the park district, made a couple of demonstration turns on the river from the new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant dock and launch.

"We want to make sure it's access for everybody," Vettel said. "Really, our vision is to continue to look at ways to improve the river corridor."

The launch, which has been in place and available for use for a few weeks, is the first of its kind in this area, said River Keepers Executive Director Christine Holland. Another launch is due to be unveiled soon in Grand Forks, she said.

"(It's) a great amenity ... so everybody can get out and enjoy the Red River," Holland said.

The launch and dock is near a small parking area, and was installed on a straightaway on the north side of an oxbow in the river. It's on the opposite a string of recreational vehicle and camping sites along the riverside at Lindenwood Park.

The launch and dock, which can be easily removed in the fall and re-installed in the spring to protect it from damage by ice or flooding, cost $24,500, with $8,500 spent on a concrete accessway, said Dave Leker, the park district's director of operations and parks.

Leker said the setup is perfect for people who like canoeing and kayaking, but don't want to get their feet wet or stuck in the mud.

"I think it's going to work out very well," he said. "It's awesome."

If talks with Audubon Dakota go well, a similar launch will be installed on the Red River at about 70th Avenue South this fall, Vettel and Leker said.

Vettel said the Park District is also working to create more rough trails for walking and biking along the river in the southern reaches of Fargo.