Two Wahpeton men arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking

WAHPETON, N.D.—Authorities arrested two men on charges of possession with intent to distribute about 60 grams of cocaine.

The arrests by the Southeast Multi County Agency Drug Task Force took place Tuesday, Aug. 30, following an investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspection Office. The suspects, Hector Brito, 27, and Christopher Baxter, 27, both from Wahpeton, were arrested after authorities intercepted a package that was to be delivered to Baxter's residence, according to a news release by the agency.

The men were arrested when they came to the Post Office to retrieve the package. Subsequent search warrants were executed at the men's residences. Police seized $1,750 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a vehicle.

Both suspects are being held at the Richland County Correctional Facility in Wahpeton. The case remains under investigation.