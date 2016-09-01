Fargo man arrested in cornfield after McLean County chase

WILTON, N.D. — A Fargo man is in custody in the McLean County Detention Center after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday, Aug. 31, and hiding in a cornfield for more than seven hours before being arrested after an extensive air and ground search, the McLean County Sheriff's Office reported.

William Rawson, 35, who is described as a homeless resident of Fargo, faces multiple charges tied to the chase, plus charges of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, McLean County Operations Commander Lt. Rick Richard said Thursday, Sept. 1

According to the police report:

About 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty McLean County sheriff's detention sergeant on his way to work reported a speeding vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 83 north of Wilton.

About 1:56 p.m., Richard encountered the vehicle, described as a red Chevrolet Cobalt, about 3 miles south of Washburn, where it was clocked on radar going 86 mph. When Richard tried to stop the car, the driver chose to flee.

The chase involved several twists and turns, and the male driver managed to avoid spike strips deployed on North Dakota 41, continuing west on McLean County 22 and eventually traveling west on 12th Street Southwest.

About 7½ miles northwest of Wilton, the car entered a 320-acre cornfield, where it became stuck.

The suspect then fled on foot into the field.

Ground units from the McLean and Sheridan County sheriff's departments set up a perimeter and worked to capture the suspect. Those units were supplemented by air and ground units from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The North Dakota National Guard also provided a helicopter for aerial surveillance.

As dusk approached, a Code Red 911 alert was sent to residents in the area and the Highway Patrol provided more air and ground forces. The suspect was then captured in the field about 10:02 p.m., and residents received another alert.

The car was determined to have been stolen from Bismarck and was displaying license plates that had not been assigned to it, law enforcement officials determined.

Rawson has two active arrest warrants for six offenses in Cass County.

He faces potential charges of speeding, eluding a peace officer, driving with a revoked driver's license, aggravated reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and driving a stolen vehicle.