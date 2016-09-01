Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and wife Melania celebrate with family as balloons fall at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Melania Trump, the wife of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, filed a libel lawsuit on Thursday against a Maryland blogger and the parent company of the Daily Mail over reports that she was once an "escort."

Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, said in a statement that the defendants "made several statements about Mrs. Trump that are 100% false and tremendously damaging to her personal and professional reputation."

The lawsuit was filed in circuit court in Montgomery County, Md. It was filed against Mail Media and Webster Tarpley, who published a blog Tarpley.net in Montgomery County.

"These defendants made several statements about Mrs. Trump that are 100% false and tremendously damaging to her personal and professional reputation," Harder said in a statement. "Defendants broadcast their lies to millions of people throughout the U.S. and the world--without any justification. Their many lies include, among others, that Mrs. Trump supposedly was an 'escort' in the 1990s before she met her husband. Defendants' actions are so egregious, malicious and harmful to Mrs. Trump that her damages are estimated at $150 million dollars."

Harder represented Hulk Hogan in his lawsuit against Gawker Media, which eventually led to the site shutting down.