ND housing needs focus of regional forums

BISMARCK—The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency is hosting regional forums across the state to allow community leaders and members of the public to learn more about projected housing needs in their areas.

The regional forums will feature a presentation by assessment author Nancy Hodur, and a discussion of housing needs and priorities in each region.

There will be a meeting in Fargo at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in the community room of the Fargo Public Main Library, 102 3rd St. N.

There will be a meeting in Jamestown at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Jamestown/Stutsman County Development Corp., 120 2nd St. S.E.

The assessment, an analysis of the state's current and future housing needs, is available online at www.ndhfa.org. It was conducted by the Center for Social Research and the Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics at North Dakota State University.