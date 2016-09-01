In this file photo, Abdirahman Sahel appears in Cass County Court for a hearing on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—A Cass County District Court jury is deliberating the case of a Fargo youth accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in the West Acres mall parking lot.

The trial of Abdirahman P. Sahel, 17, wrapped up Thursday, Sept. 1, with jurors getting the case about 2:30 p.m.

Deliberations halted for the day about two hours later. Jurors are to resume deliberations Friday morning, Sept. 2.

Sahel did not take the stand during his trial on charges of attempted kidnapping, robbery, terrorizing and simple assault for allegedly attacking a J.C. Penney employee in the West Acres parking lot in September 2014.

The victim told police her assailant displayed a gun while trying to force her into her car. When she refused, he punched her in the face and ran away when she screamed.

During the trial, the victim testified she decided on the spot that she wasn't going to go easily.

She said her thinking in that moment went something like: If he's going to kill me, he's going to have to do it right here where I will be found right away.

Authorities identified Sahel as a suspect through surveillance footage, according to court documents.

In a separate case, Sahel is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 8 in a case in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in the parking lot of the Fargo Holiday Inn in August 2013.

Court documents say Sahel approached the victim and another teenage guest at the hotel who were smoking in the parking lot.

Sahel threatened them with a handgun before assaulting one of the females, court documents say.

DNA collected from Sahel while he was in custody for the West Acres assault tied him to the 2013 sexual assault in the hotel parking lot, according to court documents.