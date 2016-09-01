DULUTH, Minn.—A graduate of the College of St. Scholastica has filed federal complaints against the school, accusing it of mishandling a sexual assault case she reported while studying abroad last year, according to a national media report.

According to the Huffington Post, Emilee Franklin was raped during a study abroad trip to Ireland while still a St. Scholastica student in the spring of 2015. Back home and months later, she hoped to share her experience to warn other students at the Duluth college preparing to study abroad. A school administrator arranged the meeting and then later canceled it, according to the news website, telling Franklin that he would talk to students individually. That prompted her to file the complaints, the Huffington Post reported.

The complaints Franklin filed this summer allege that after the incident was reported to school officials, the college failed to inform her about her rights and available resources, didn't help her communicate with Irish police and took months to respond to her requests for help.

An attorney for Franklin, Laura Dunn, who spoke with the Huffington Post, declined to make herself available Thursday to answer questions from Forum News Service. Attempts to speak with Franklin, who a family member said is working abroad, were unsuccessful on Thursday, as were efforts to acquire copies of the complaints she filed.

Forum News Service generally does not publish the names of victims or alleged victims of sexual assault; in this case, Franklin chose to share her story publicly in the Huffington Post article.

St. Scholastica spokesman Bob Ashenmacher provided a statement Thursday in response to the allegations.

"The College of St. Scholastica is committed to a healthy and productive educational environment for all of its students. The college takes very seriously its obligations in that regard, including its obligation to respond in a timely and appropriate manner to allegations of sexual assault," he said. "Apart from affirming those general principles, the college respectfully declines to comment publicly on any specific student situation due to the confidentiality obligation the college owes to all students."

Ashenmacher said St. Scholastica "devotes significant resources to create a culture that is safe for all students, faculty and staff."

The Huffington Post, citing the federal complaints, reported that Franklin alleges a man not affiliated with St. Scholastica assaulted her in Ireland. She reported the assault to police three weeks after the alleged incident, upon encouragement from friends and a professor, the report says; Irish officials told her in December that they wouldn't prosecute the accused rapist.

According to the Huffington Post, the complaints allege that Franklin told St. Scholastica's violence intervention coordinator about the assault in late April 2015 and did not receive information about reporting to the police or finding resources on or off campus. She was given a partial list of resources in late May. A professor asked Steve Lyons, vice president for student affairs, for help in communicating with Irish authorities, the Huffington Post reported, and Lyons reached out to the student two months later.

Ashenmacher declined to answer whether the college addresses safety precautions with students planning to study abroad.

At the University of Minnesota Duluth, students who plan to study abroad are given a pre-departure orientation that deals with health and safety, and they are required to take an online course that also deals with health and safety, including sexual assault, said Lyndsey Anderson, interim director of international programs and services.

Resources for sexual assault and other emergencies also are shared in that course, she said, but students are advised first to notify authorities in an emergency, then onsite university staff and UMD.

The University of Minnesota has an international emergency phone number that goes to a call center staffed continuously, and Anderson would get the calls from UMD students.

A recent Minnesota law requires universities and colleges with for-credit study abroad programs to report to the state any deaths and incidents that require hospitalization. Last year, the state Office of Higher Education recommended that sexual assaults become part of the requirement, noting in a report: "Failing to include crime and sexual assault data in institutional reporting is a significant omission and limits the effectiveness of the law to better inform students and parents of health and safety risks of studying abroad."

Like most colleges and universities with study abroad programs in Minnesota, St. Scholastica reported to the Office of Higher Education that it maintains written emergency plans and protocols and identifies relevant authorities and resources for its study abroad programs. It also reported that staff are trained to respond to student health, safety and security issues abroad, and students are trained to to manage the same. St. Scholastica reported to the state that it follows best practices in reporting on critical incidents.

According to the state Office of Higher Education, 207 students from St. Scholastica took part in a study abroad program during the 2014-15 school year.