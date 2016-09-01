Person hit by train just west of downtown Fargo

A Fargo Police car blocks access to an area where a person was reported hit by a BNSF train Thursday evening, Sept. 1, just north of Main Avenue. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum

FARGO – A person was struck by a BNSF train just north of Main Avenue about a half-mile west of the downtown area, a police dispatcher confirmed shortly after 8 p.m.

The eastbound train was halted roughly across from Indigo Signworks, about 1622 Main Ave., while police, first responders and BNSF personnel aided the person and investigated the incident.

The condition of the individual struck by the train is not known.

Most of the officers that had responded to the incident had left the area by 8:25 p.m.