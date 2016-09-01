Fire crews respond to south Fargo garage fire

FARGO — Fire crews responded to a fire in an attached residential garage at 2825 38½ Ave. S. shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, according to the fire department.

Neighbors walking by noticed smoke coming from the garage and called 911. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they could see smoke coming from a garage door.

They entered the garage and extinguished the fire shortly after they arrived on the scene. They also searched the house, but found no one home at the time, and the fire was stopped before it reached the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a news release from the fire department said it appeared to be accidental.