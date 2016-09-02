Road closed without notice in north Fargo neighborhood

FARGO - Residents in a north Fargo neighborhood are frustrated after a road in front of about a dozen houses was ripped up without any notification. Cars were still parked in street and driveways are now completely shut off.

For many the sound of construction work was the only notification crews were starting to rip up a neighborhood street to replace underground pipes.

"It's just inconvenient. ... And we didn't know, just didn't know," said Dave Lanpher, resident.

Lanpher lives on Sixth Avenue North near 2nd Street and knew construction was eventually coming his way, but no one was ever given a definite start date.

"No, no flyer has gone by. No one has stopped by," said Lanpher.

That prompted an email to a city commissioner that ended up reaching the city engineer. The engineer says the contractor is required to notify residents of major changes adding quote 'there are a number of mitigating factors that led to this error however, in the end it was simply not done.'

"For this little neighborhood it would have taken 10 minutes to drop off 10 flyers saying, 'Hey, we're gonna tear up your street on (Aug. 31),' " said Lanpher.

One man wanted to get this trailer out of his driveway, but it's stuck there. And now he has to wait until the entire project is completed.

Dakota Underground Company, the contractor on the project, says they did make a mistake and apologize for the situation.

"It's annoying. Communication is a thing. It's just a thing," said Lanpher.

The project is expected to last until about October.