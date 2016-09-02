Search
    Road closed without notice in north Fargo neighborhood

    By Jordan Schroeer Today at 9:13 a.m.
    FARGO - Residents in a north Fargo neighborhood are frustrated after a road in front of about a dozen houses was ripped up without any notification. Cars were still parked in street and driveways are now completely shut off.

    For many the sound of construction work was the only notification crews were starting to rip up a neighborhood street to replace underground pipes.

    "It's just inconvenient. ... And we didn't know, just didn't know," said Dave Lanpher, resident.

    Lanpher lives on Sixth Avenue North near 2nd Street and knew construction was eventually coming his way, but no one was ever given a definite start date.

    "No, no flyer has gone by. No one has stopped by," said Lanpher.

    That prompted an email to a city commissioner that ended up reaching the city engineer. The engineer says the contractor is required to notify residents of major changes adding quote 'there are a number of mitigating factors that led to this error however, in the end it was simply not done.'

    "For this little neighborhood it would have taken 10 minutes to drop off 10 flyers saying, 'Hey, we're gonna tear up your street on (Aug. 31),' " said Lanpher.

    One man wanted to get this trailer out of his driveway, but it's stuck there. And now he has to wait until the entire project is completed.

    Dakota Underground Company, the contractor on the project, says they did make a mistake and apologize for the situation.

    "It's annoying. Communication is a thing. It's just a thing," said Lanpher.

    The project is expected to last until about October.

    Jordan Schroeer

    Born and rasied in Perham, MN, I have a connection with the area that goes for generations. I know what people in the region care about and will work tirelessly to deliver the news you want and need. After going to Minnesota State University Moorhead for broadcast journalism and political science, I jumped into the news cycle at WDAY. When I'm not obsessing over the latest information, I can be found going out for family karaoke (Dad and I sing a crowd-pleasing "Rawhide"), driving all over town to find garage sales or curb-side "junk" and watching home renovation shows. If you have any story ideas or would just like to chat, let me know and we'll get together for a conversation.

    JSchroeer@wday.com
    (218) 234-8126
