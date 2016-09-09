Ag digest (Sept. 9, 2016)

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has ordered the broadest restrictions yet in a U.S. state on the use of agricultural pesticides that have been blamed for harming bees, fueling concerns that farmers there will not be able to protect crops from insects.

The governor's executive order requires farmers to verify that they face an imminent threat of significant crop loss before using the chemicals called neonicotinoids. Details of how farmers would prove their need have not yet been determined.

Minnesota, the country's third largest soybean producer, carried out a special review of neonicotinoids that prompted the new limits, the first U.S. state to do so.

Honey bees have been in serious decline in the United States for three decades, threatening billions of dollars in crops. In recent years, their death rate has become economically unsustainable.

NDSU Extension offers Big Iron activities

North Dakota State University Extension Service specialists and agents will provide exhibits and field demonstrations, and be available for consultations at this year's Big Iron Farm Show, which runs Tuesday, Sept. 13, to Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 1805 Main Ave. W., West Fargo.

The NDSU Extension displays will be in the east entryway of the Hartl Ag Building in booths AL10 to AL12. Extension personnel will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The demonstrations will start with NDSU Extension presentations on in-season crop fertilizer practices, providing farmers and other commercial fertilizer applicators with an updated look at efficient and effective side-dressing and top-dressing fertilizer application equipment and techniques. Each participating fertilizer manufacturer or retail representative will have 10 minutes to describe how his or her equipment can provide efficient and effective application of in-season fertilizers. Then they will have time to demonstrate the equipment.

Additionally, NDSU personnel will demonstrate a newly designed side-dressing fertilizing machine that also plants cover crop seeds. It is part of a National Institute of Food and Agriculture project directed by Marisol Berti, an associate professor in NDSU's Plant Sciences Department.

For more information, visit www.bigironfarmshow.com.

Use research-tested canning methods, recipes

Improper canning can lead to the growth of bacteria and production of toxins that may cause botulism, a potentially deadly form of food poisoning. Foods that contain the botulism toxin don't necessarily have an unusual taste or appearance.

There are two types of canning methods: water-bath and pressure canning. The choice between the two depends on the acidity of the food or mixture of foods to be canned. Low-acid foods must be processed in a pressure canner.

A low-acid food is one that does not contain enough acid naturally to prevent bacterial spores from surviving, growing and producing deadly toxins, even in an airtight environment such as a sealed jar.

All fresh vegetables except for most tomatoes are low-acid foods. Most mixtures of low-acid and acidic foods are also low-acid products unless their recipes include enough lemon juice, citric acid or vinegar to make them acidic foods. Using a pressure canner allows the mixture to reach a higher temperature than a boiling water-bath canner. The temperature in the canner must stay at the proper level for the entire processing time.

For more information, visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/food/food-preservation.