    Detroit Lakes woman injured in crash with semi

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:17 p.m.

    BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 78-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, in an accident with a semi truck on Highway 10 in Becker County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

    Mavis E. Gunderson was traveling across Highway 10 around 12:40 p.m. when she pulled out in front of the eastbound semi, which broadsided her vehicle.

    The patrol said Gunderson suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the semi, Frankie L. Curtis, 39, had no apparent injuries.

