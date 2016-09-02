Detroit Lakes woman injured in crash with semi

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 78-year-old Detroit Lakes woman was injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, in an accident with a semi truck on Highway 10 in Becker County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Mavis E. Gunderson was traveling across Highway 10 around 12:40 p.m. when she pulled out in front of the eastbound semi, which broadsided her vehicle.

The patrol said Gunderson suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the semi, Frankie L. Curtis, 39, had no apparent injuries.