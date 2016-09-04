The center cross aisle at SuperValu is a bit like main street in the warehouse. W. Scott Olsen / Special to The Forum

Inventory other than sugar comes from all over the world at Relie's. W. Scott Olsen / Special to The Forum

FARGO — The buildings are huge and nearly invisible. We pass them every day, make some note in our head that the universe seems to be where we left it last night, continue on toward office or school. We look at the list we've made for the ride back home. Pick up some coffee, a bit of sugar, perhaps some ice cream for the kids.

The buildings are not pretty, though they are extraordinary and colossally efficient. The American warehouse is not some dusty storage museum or closet. The warehouse is the transfer point, the pivot, the place where the thousands of everythings we might want or need arrives in town, gets sorted, organized, counted, then shipped out fast.

They are mysterious because of their size. Like the rumor of a huge cavern or a glimpse below decks of an aircraft carrier, we can't help but wonder what's in there. How do you fill that space? What mysteries appear?

The SuperValu warehouse sits back from 12th Avenue North, 350,000 square feet on 19 acres of land. If the average home in the U.S. is 2,100 square feet, that means 166 homes would fit inside, with room left over for lawn mowers, trampolines, the stuff we store for when our kids have kids.

Inside, the first thing you notice is the quiet. Men drive electric forklifts and other carts move down the aisles, listening to headset voices in what they call VoCollect, a paperless and hands-free selection process. Get this pallet, they hear. They log the collection. Now get this pallet, they hear. Every bit of their process is orchestrated by a system that maximizes efficiency. Efficiency is speed.

Efficiency also looks like a type of industrial ballet. Vegetables arrive and leave again within 24 hours. Regular items last a day or five weeks. The SuperValu warehouse supplies every Hornbachers and Cash Wise in town; a handful of independents, too. Their range is 150 miles from the loading docks. Every truck from warehouse to grocery is owned by the warehouse. The arriving trucks come from the vendors and fields. The people inside the building pick 8 million cases a year.

Dennis Steinman, general manager, walks me through the warehouse, past the coffee and chocolate and cereal, then the wet produce room, past tomatoes and the banana ripening rooms, and finally the freezer. I did not know bananas are ripened in town. I had not imagined what seems like acres of ice cream in a room that's held at 15 degrees below zero. He smiles every time a new door opens.

A sweet space

North of the airport, the three buildings of the Reile's warehouse measure nearly 660,000 square feet and most of it is filled with sugar. White sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar, pharmaceutical sugar. Row after row of sugar.

Reile's trucks are everywhere. I did not know they were bringing sugar from processing plants to town. There are nearly 40 truck bays for unloading. While Reile's is more bulk storage than fast turnaround, the whole place is still organized exactly. Every pallet in its place. The ever-present forklifts fill today's demand.

Del Carver, president of Reile's, tells me now is the beginning of the busy season. Harvest is underway. Processing is ramping up. Stores are placing orders for the holidays. Somewhere between 45 and 60 semis will show up that day. "It's actually a lot of fun" he says.

A clinical operation

There are warehouses for food. There are warehouses that hold shirts and Legos and backyard grills as well as pencils and designer chairs. But there are also those places that hold the stuff to keep us alive.

Downtown, the warehouse for Sanford sits north of the railroad tracks on Fourth Street, in a 25,000-square-foot building few people know they've seen. The short side faces the street.

Tom Henne, director of supply chain management, smiles when he explains how the warehouse is an unsung story in health care. "We have five hours to resupply 300 nursing carts every day," he says.

The warehouse supplies more than 18 clinics in town, as well as 35 regional clinics. Hearts and lungs don't come to the warehouse, but bone tissue does, as do stints, valves and less exotic things like latex gloves. They see 40 to 50 inbound and outbound trucks a day, 2,000 small packages a week, nearly all of them essential, ready for some surgeon's call. This is the stop that's needed to clarify and organize, to make sure what's needed can be found.

Yes, I think, it is like first opening the door to some ancient site, some unknown cave, or simply finding the ice cream present and fresh. What wonderful work.

W. Scott Olsen is a professor at Concordia College. He is the author of several travel/adventure books. His recent work combines nonfiction and photography to illuminate common but usually unseen places.