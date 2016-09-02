Minnesota Dakota tribes support Standing Rock protest

Four Dakota communities in Minnesota are supporting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its efforts to challenge the location of the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline, they announced Friday.

The Upper Sioux Community, Lower Sioux Indian Community, Prairie Island Indian Community and Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community — all federally recognized Dakota tribes located in Minnesota — issued a joint resolution expressing support for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has voiced its concerns about what it charges is a lack of consultation as well as protecting its water.

"This lack of consultation is contrary to the government-to-government relationship between tribes and the federal government,'' stated the tribes in their announcement of their support for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

"The Upper Sioux, Lower Sioux, Prairie Island and Shakopee Mdewakanton communities urge the United States government to honor this relationship with tribes by reversing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to approve the location of the (Dakota Access Pipeline) Missouri River Crossing and engaging in proper consultation with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.''

The pipeline, which will transport 450,000 barrels per day from North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois, and is scheduled to be in service by the end of the year.