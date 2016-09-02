FARGO—City officials are taking steps to help residents along a north Fargo street that had vehicles trapped in their driveways when a road reconstruction project began without notification.

Fargo's Engineering Department issued a news release Friday, Sept. 2, outlining what has been done since an intersection reconstruction project began unannounced Wednesday morning, Aug. 31.

The release said access to about five homes and an apartment parking lot on the 100 block of Sixth Avenue North was temporarily affected. Since then, a project inspector has worked with all residents known to be affected to help them move vehicles and other items.

A written statement from Jeremy Gorden, the city's transportation division engineer, apologized to residents and drivers who weren't informed in advance.

"While problems like this are abnormal, we will do our best to provide proactive communication in the future and ensure our contractors are doing the same," he wrote.

WDAY-TV reported on the issue Thursday, Sept. 1, citing an email from City Engineer April Walker that said this happened because the contractor, which is required to notify residents of major changes, didn't give prior notice to homeowners and tenants. WDAY said contractor Dakota Underground Co. apologized for the situation.

The project, expected to be finished in October, is the last in the Second Street North area, parts of which have been closed or detoured as the city has rebuilt the street from Main Avenue to Ninth Avenue North, replaced underground pipes and moved utilities.

Contractors will not work on the Second Street and Sixth Avenue intersection project during the Labor Day weekend, so residents in the area who still need to move a vehicle are asked to call the project inspector at (701) 241-1545.