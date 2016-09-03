Distracted driving event set Sept. 7, 8

WEST FARGO—Northern Lights SADD and the Northern Region Association of Safety Professionals will hold "Open Your Eyes: Distracted Driving" events at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Cambria Suites, 825 E. Beaton Drive, West Fargo.

The goal is to bring residents together to discuss the dangers of distracted driving.

The events will feature a talk by Shelley Forney, who has been featured on "Oprah," "Tyra Banks" and "Larry King Live." The author of "A Split Second," a book about distracted driving and today's culture, and groups such as North Dakota Safety Council and AAA will also attend.

For more information, contact Rachael Pishtek at (701) 270-0501 or rachael@nlsadd.com.