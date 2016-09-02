FARGO—Fargo's Native American Commission is joining hundreds of tribes and cities around the country in pledging support for Standing Rock Sioux Reservation as it protests a new oil pipeline.

The commission issued a written statement Friday, Sept. 2, responding to protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which would transport crude oil from North Dakota's Bakken Formation to Patoka, Ill., and cross the Missouri River less than a mile from Standing Rock.

The statement said "treaty after treaty" has been broken already, followed by "forced removal from ancestral lands."

"The construction and approval of the Dakota Access oil pipeline would endanger the health of Unci Maka (mother earth), quality of water, ancestral lands, and future generations of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe," the commission wrote.

The commission, which is chaired by Clinton Alexander and includes seven other members and several liaisons from the city, also wrote that it supports Standing Rock in its stand to stop the pipeline from crossing treaty lands while working toward a "calm, restraint, and peaceful resolution."