Leaves on cornstalks are shredded or stripped and ears are dappled with marks from hail strikes in this photo taken Friday, Sept. 2, in a field a few miles west of the Hillsboro, N.D., airport. Insurance claims adjuster Bethany Rentz said that some fields in the region have taken hail damage from two or three storms this year, and the final toll won't be known until the harvest. (Photo by Helmut Schmidt/The Forum)

Insurance claims adjuster Bethany Rentz inspects damage from a recent hailstorm in a cornfield west of the Hillsboro, N.D., airport on Friday, Sept. 2. Rentz said this summer has seen several such storms in the region, which keeps insurance adjusters busy. (Photo by Helmut Schmidt/The Forum)

Bethany Rentz, a claims adjuster for Diversified Crop Insurance Services, inspects a field of corn near Hillsboro, N.D. on Friday, Sept. 2, for shredded foliage and stalks and damaged ears caused by a recent hailstorm. Rentz said workdays for insurance adjusters after such storms can run from nearly sunup to sundown. (Photo by Helmut Schmidt/The Forum)

PORTLAND, N.D. — For Larry McGillis, this is a summer to remember at his job — for all the wrong reasons.

The owner of MayPort Insurance and Realty has been in the business for 40 years. But this year's string of hailstorms and heavy rains has made this "one of the most problematic that I've seen since I've been in business."

He's got 17 employees, and they're constantly on the run.

"It's taken all our teams a full-court press to keep servicing all of our customers," he said.

Many people didn't take out hail insurance, he said.

"In my own area, we're looking at millions in losses," McGillis said. "Harvest isn't over, hasn't started, and storm season hasn't quit. To get hit with these kind of storms this time of year, it's very bad.

"I would say a third of Traill County, with 500,000 acres, has been hit with hail," he said. "Five-hundred-thousand acres is a lot of acres. I'm looking at a lot of economic loss out here."

And it's not just crop damage. People reshingled their homes after hail storms earlier this summer, only to have another storm damage the new shingles. Windows have been broken and cars dented and dimpled, McGillis said.

"The biggest problem is being able to get enough adjusters. The whole state of North Dakota has been hit," he said.

'It's really been crazy'

Bethany Rentz is in her fifth year working as a claims adjuster for Diversified Crop Insurance Services.

Many days, she's in her black Ford pickup, going from field to field from 6 a.m. to 9 at night.

"Our days are definitely longer when there are storms like this that come through the area," Rentz said.

On Friday, Sept. 2, she started her morning in the Hillsboro area, gauging damage in a cornfield several miles west of the Hillsboro airport.

"Some fields in this area have had two and three storms," she said, pointing to cornstalks stripped of foliage and ears where hail hit hard enough to penetrate the husks, which can allow insects and disease to ruin the crop. Some ears of corn are only half-filled out, thanks to damage from an earlier storm, she said.

"It's really been crazy this year," agreed Jake Olsonoski, who also works as an adjuster for Diversified Crop Insurance.

"I've been an adjuster now for five or six years, and I have not seen as many storms in our area ever," he said.

"And not just small pea-size (hail) here and a quarter there. It's been quarter-, baseball- and softball-size hail," Olsonoski said. "I was at a farmer's and he had saved some in his freezer. They were softball-sized and they had damaged his home and windows, in addition to the crops.

"I'd never seen one (that large) in person. It was pretty crazy to see. I can't imagine how that farmer felt that night when it hit his house."

Calling on experts

Lunde Auto Center and Gateway Chevrolet Cadillac Hyundai Nissan, both in Fargo, called in specialists to repair hail damage to cars on their lots from last weekend's storm.

Albert Lee, owner of Recon One of Springfield, Mo., said his crews will work on 1,400 vehicles between the two lots, with repairs running from $500 to $6,000.

"We have our teams built around the time frames the dealers want," Lee said. "It all comes down to how quick" they need the work done.

Mike Kozojed, an agent for Ihry Insurance, said damage caused by hail and heavy rains this summer could take through the end of the year to process

"It's been an incredibly busy summer, with the number of hail storms," said Kozojed, who works in Hillsboro.

"It's a lot of hours for everybody, paperwork and physical work that has to come together. It takes time. It will take until the end of the year to get all the pieces together for everybody," Kozojed said.

Some insurance companies are bringing in "cat" crews to handle the extra workload, said Paul Lybeck, one of the owners of Hektner Lybeck Erickson Insurance in Fargo.

Lybeck said his firm is doing "OK" in terms of staffing, but some firms his company works with call in teams whose sole job is to handle claims in high-volume or catastrophic situations.

"Those people just move from state to state, county to county," he said. "They just chase the bad weather in terms of adjusting. Companies bring them in."

Lybeck said the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area has been spared much of the heartache that other parts of the region have experienced due to bad weather since about July 10.

"It's really been super nuts and we've been really fortunate .... we've been lucky, I'll put it that way," he said.

McGillis said the losses due to storm damage could hurt small-town Main Streets.

"Elevators aren't going to be handling bushels," he said. "Farmers may not be putting fertilizers on because they don't have the money. People won't be adding new equipment."

Now his adjusters will be looking for vomitoxin in barley, and scab in the wheat crop, he said.

"We keep working until the job is done. Every day, you get a new event and it's a new problem. Every day you do the best you can," McGillis said.