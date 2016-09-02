At Sauk Centre's hay auction, buyers/sellers roll in a hurry

Al Wessel, auctioneer and partner in the Mid-American Auction Co., describes a load of hay based on characteristics that have been scientifically tested at a local laboratory -- one of the distinct features of sale. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

Hay samples are tested in the Stearns DHIA Laboratories a few blocks from the Mid-American Auction Co. The DHIA lab's availability is one of the hay sale's distinct market advantages. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

A hay sample from a load at the Mid-American Auction Co. at Sauk Centre, Minn., is placed in a baggie, for analysis at the Stearns DHIA Laboratories, a few blocks away. . Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

Each load at the Mid-American Auction Co. hay sale is marked with its scientific scores as well as transportation costs. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

Monthly summertime sales are lighter than the bimonthly winter sales at the Mid-American Auction Co. hay sales at Sauk Centre, Minn. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

Hay is sold at Mid-America Auction Co. in Sauk Centre, Minn., based on scientific analysis of its Relative Feed Value. The RFV "point" system typically goes from 150 to more than 200, for the top quality hay, with values running roughly $1 per point. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

Al Wessel cries the auction of hay and straw at a rate of about 45 seconds to a minute per load at the Mid-American Auction Co. sales at Sauk Centre, Minn. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

Monthly summertime sales are lighter than the bimonthly winter sales at the Mid-American Auction Co. hay sales at Sauk Centre, Minn. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

Kevin Winter (center) picks up bids from farmers for coll pickup topper that is modified for auctioneering passes through the loads at about 45 seconds per load at the Mid-American Auction Co., Sauk Centre, Minn. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

A baggie from a hay sample is reduced to powder, which is placed in a sample for testing with a near infrared scanner, to determine components for Relative Feed Value, or RFV. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

Mid-American Auction Co. employees use a drill to pull samplees from hay bales for scientific analysis before sales, which start at 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Photo taken July 7, 2016, Sauk Centre, Minn. (Forum News Service/Agweek/Mikkel Pates)

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Mid-America Auction Co. offers a spectacle of commercial agriculture — an event that brings 100 loads of hay in monthly sales during summer and more than 350 loads of hay in bimonthly sales from the fall through winter.

It's the largest company of its kind in the Midwest, and perhaps the biggest in the country, says Al Wessel, one of the partners and auctioneers.

These busy, brisk sales are held south of Sauk Centre, east of U.S. Highway 71. Hay and straw sellers from across the country attend the events, with a bulk of the visitors from South Dakota, Montana, Manitoba and sometimes as far west as Idaho.

Hay loads start coming in the week before a sale, and testing runs from 6:30 a.m. to about 11 a.m. Buyers start showing up about 45 minutes before the 12:30 p.m. sale. In winter and summer, the auctioneers do their work from a specially modified pickup topper that drives through the lot, stopping briefly at each load, piled on the ground or still in the trucks. Sometimes trucks that have been sold start leaving the site, even as the scrum of bidders moves along to the next load.

Each truckload of hay is scientifically tested for feed value before the bidding. When the sales start on the first and third Thursdays of the month, they typically run for about two hours, at a brisk 45 seconds per load.

Quality-tested

The Sauk Centre auction started as a quality-tested hay auction in the mid-1970s, a feature of the local livestock sale barn.

As the story goes, the Central Minnesota Forage Council asked the barn to start it. About 20 years ago, Mid-America started a competing sale, initially at an Interstate 94 truck stop. About 12 years ago Mid-America started their own dedicated facility, where truckers can unload hay anytime during the morning or night.

"We were one of the earliest auctions where they tested all of the hay," says Al Wessel, one of the partners and auctioneers. "Before that, they just judged forage on site. If it looked like a good load of hay, it was good."

Hay is rated on its relative feed value, a test paid by each seller at the nearby Stearns County DHIA Laboratories, a few blocks away in Sauk Centre.

Demographically, Stearns County is in the heart of the market for hay. It's at the southern edge of the state's cow-calf beef industry, which often needs grass hay.

It's also the center of its dairy industry, which demands the highest quality hay, particularly alfalfa. Many of the dairies here still are in the 200- to 500-cow size range, but larger ones go to the 1,000- to 1,500-cow range. Some hay dealers attend the sale, but most of the hay is sold to individual farmers.

Historically, farmers have liked it because they could acquire hay without incurring much added freight. But even that is changing. "In the past few years, this hay gets trucked a long way," says Kevin Winter, one of the partners. "We've been sending stuff to Indiana, a lot of Wisconsin buyers, as well as Iowa and all over. Years ago, it was pretty much local."

Typically, semis charge $3.50 to $4 per loaded mile. Rates are posted on each load, but buyers can bring their own trucks. Semi-trailers typically haul 23 to 24 tons of hay, either with 57 square bales and about 30 to 34 round bales. Some truckers prefer square bales because they're easier to strap down a load and the bales are uniform.

In the past decade, straw has become a bigger feed item for dairies. Straw is becoming more important in the past five to 10 years as a "filler" or "buffer" in dairy rations of mid- or high-quality hay. The advent of high-quality hay grinder-mixers in the past 12 years has been a big factor, adding value lab-tested hay. It allows lesser hay to be accurately mixed with other feed stocks. The availability of distiller's grains, a byproduct of the ethanol industry, has added to this advantage.

About 10 to 15 percent of the auction is straw at this time of the year, and 30 to 35 percent of the loads in the fall.

The DHIA service

Mark Heidgerken is manager of Stearns County Dairy Herd Improvement Association Central Laboratories in Sauk Centre. The Stearns County DHIA owns the facility, and is not connected to the hay auction, except to test the samples for the sale.

The test samples arrive about 6:30 a.m., the morning of the sale, and are complete by 11 a.m., in time for the sale to start. The farmer that brings hay will test it, a cost of about $13 to $14 per load. Sampling involves driving a core device into a bale of hay to create a 30-gram test, or a sandwich bag full.

The DHIA lab is a separate corporate entity. It was organized to check butterfat content of milk, but in the late 1970s, the lab added somatic cell count testing, which checks for mastitis. DHIA also records production records, and the laboratory now checks for cow health, including pregnancy. In 1986, the lab started testing hay for the auction, which is a separate company.

Today, hay testing accounts for about 20 percent of the lab's revenues. A small part of that testing is for the sale, and the rest is for individual milk producers, dairy processing cooperatives and nutritionists.

"We pretty much drop everything we're doing when they come in, because they need to get the auction going," Heidgerken says. "We do their samples first, which is about the only thing we do for them that's extra."

Technicians mix the sample and then split them in a second test. They weigh the sample, and then dry it 90 to 95 percent dry matter. They grind it into a powder and put it into a near infrared scanner. It reflects the light source to analyze the content, based on its source from a legume hay, mixed hay or grass hay. The customer is usually looking for the moisture content, protein and the relative feed value, a value based on the acid detergent fiber and neutral detergent fiber tests. It's amazing how accurate and consistent the samples are, if taken from the same field, he says.

Bidders tend to pay more for a higher relative feed value. That score can range from 150 points for grass hay to more than 200 points for the best quality alfalfa.

Three-in-one

Wessel says the hay business is a strong and distinctive piece at the Mid-America Auction Co., but only one of three pieces.

Mid-America also has 75 to 100 farm equipment and on-site livestock auctions in a year, roughly in a 200-mile radius. They're also livestock guys, crying sales in Albany, Motley and Pierz. They need to know something about all of the factors in the farm economy.

"It's like the Father, Son and Holy Ghost," Wessel jokes, in terms of the interlocking parts of agriculture.

Wessel says farmers continue to become better educated about all of the phases of agribusiness. The tests in the hay auction are an example of how they rely on scientific proof to help capture or grow their slim profit margins. He doesn't offer specifics about his projection for hay prices.

"I think hay is going to be medium-priced — not terribly high, not terribly low — about average," Wessel says. "The price is based heavily on quality this year — about $1 a point." Real good quality has been hard to find, in part because of the moisture. That means the RFV of 150 might bring $140 to $150 per ton.

"People used to say they were 'just a farmer,' but they're a marketer, a purchasing agent, a labor boss," Wessel says. "They have to be in tune with world changes, what it means when it rains in Mato Grosso (Brazil). 'Just a farmer' is quite a man or woman these days."

Most of those farmers are short on time and say they appreciate a brisk, business-like hay sale.

Lambert Hollermann, of Burtrum, has a 400-cow dairy he and his son, Shawn, operate about 25 miles away. "We're looking for heifer hay, mainly," Hollermann says, noting he was looking for a RFV of 110 to 120 that can be mixed with the corn silage and haylage that they already have on the farm.

Yes, Hollermann says, the Mid-America sales move along, with a farmer having only a minute or so to compete on a load. That's how he likes it. "Yup. Let's get going," he says, obviously appreciating efficiency. "I buy what I want and go on my merry way. I've got things to do."