ND rock climbing guidebook to be published in April 2017

Dakota Walz prepares to rock climb on Sentinel Butte in western North Dakota. Walz along with Matthew Eckelberg, Jasmin Menez, and Jonathan Trites are working on a North Dakota rock climbing guidebook. (Sumbitted Photo by Matthew Eckelberg)

Members of the North Dakota Climber's Coalition are seen developing routes at Sentinel Butte. (Submitted photo by Matthew Eckelberg)

DICKINSON, N.D.—North Dakota is known for being one of the flattest states in the nation. But that doesn't mean there isn't a place for rock climbing enthusiasts.

A guidebook to help climbers find and explore the limited number of crags in the state is anticipated to be published in April 2017.

The guidebook, interestingly enough, is the brainchild of North Dakota native Dakota Walz, and his friends Matthew Eckelberg, Jasmin Menez and Jonathan Trites, all of whom live in Colorado.

"(Walz) wanted to see if he could discover stuff in North Dakota, where he is originally from," Mendez, the lead creative director for the guidebook, said. "The second half of that was when we all moved to Denver together, Matt was like, 'Hey we should collaborate on a project and use all of our talents to make something' so when Dakota brought this to the table it seemed like a pretty natural progression."

Though Walz and Eckelberg are Fargo natives, their guidebook will consist almost entirely of western North Dakota buttes and crags.

"Growing up in North Dakota, I would have never expected you could find rock climbing anywhere in the state," Walz wrote on the guidebook's Kickstarter page. "The reason we need to print this book is because North Dakota rock climbing is so obscure that if you don't know one of us, you're not going to, A, know where to find the climbs or, B, even have any idea that they even exist."

The book, which will be promoted by the North Dakota Department of Tourism, will also include information on best places to camp, find supplies and which types of snakes climbers should watch out for.

Dean Ihla, the state's tourism development manager, said he believes this is the first time anything like this has been presented to the tourism department.

"This is not something we have ever thought of," he said. "You look at some of their photos and, yeah, you can see some of the rock formations from a distance, but you never realize that this is some pretty major climbing."

The four friends, with help from the newly established North Dakota Climber's Coalition, have spent the past year developing the rock climbing areas with trail building, route cleaning and placing bolts and anchors on the rocks.

Menez said they are planning a trip to North Dakota in the next few weeks for a large photoshoot for the guidebook at some of the climbing locations.

She said the favorite location she has visited during the process has been Chimney Butte near Fairfield.

"It was really weird driving through all of these super flat fields and oil rigs," she said. "It was a lot taller than I thought it would be."

Menez said it "was really exciting to experience that with some really good friends."

Chimney Butte, which stands at 2,625 feet, is one of multiple area buttes that'll be listed in the guidebook, including Square Butte and Sentinel Butte.

Joel Walters, administration assistant communications Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau, said people are interested in a new outdoor experience in western North Dakota.

"We see a lot of folks coming through here who are looking for the outdoor experience," he said. "We have the Maah Daah Hey Trail and (Theodore Roosevelt) National Park, but it's not really featuring rock climbing as of yet, so I think that would be a nice way to emphasis something new for outdoor recreation."

The four friends are not being paid for their efforts and relied on grants and donations made on their Kickstarter online crowdfunding website to establish the climbs and to print the first batch of books.

The goal of $2,500 was surpassed with $3,135 donated by 78 people.

"It's a big relief to know we have all of the funding to get the first run of books published and to know people from all over the U.S. and even Canada were willing to chip in," Menez said. "We thought this project was going to be kind of small and it's became a lot bigger than we ever hoped it would be. It's really awesome to see that."