The 762 Helmet, made by American Blast Systems, is designed to resist a rifle round. The Fargo Police Department hopes to purchase 50 of the helmets in 2017.

FARGO—Police officers here are expected to have access sometime next year to high-tech helmets that can resist a rifle round, the likes of which might have saved Officer Jason Moszer's life during a standoff nearly seven months ago.

Moszer was wearing two bullet-resistant vests the night of Feb. 10 while responding to a domestic disturbance at a north Fargo home, but his unprotected head was struck by a round fired from Marcus Schumacher's rifle. Schumacher shot himself in the head about an hour later and died. Moszer died the next day at Sanford Medical Center.

In late March, Chief Dave Todd said his department was considering purchasing Kevlar helmets to give officers added protection. The helmets wouldn't fend off a rifle round, but would "at least offer some protection," Todd said at the time.

Since then, the department has become aware of a new Kevlar product that would bring an added measure of safety.

"It's the only helmet on the market right now that is rifle-rated," Todd said. "The other ones will only stop handguns."

The product, known as the 762 Helmet and manufactured by American Blast Systems of Newport Beach, Calif., has only been on the market for a year.

Company CEO Don Culver said most of their bullet-proof products have been rated for handguns, but with an uptick in rifle assaults nationwide, the company began developing this new technology about three years ago.

At just 2.8 pounds, the 762 Helmet is made from the lightest material in the world, Culver said.

He said the company has invested more than a million dollars into its development.

"It's been tested by independent laboratories," Culver said. "I'm very impressed with its efficiency."

But the helmets come at a much steeper price: $2,000 each, compared to $300 to 500 for a regular Kevlar helmet, Todd said.

He asked for 50 of the upper-end helmets, one for every squad car, in his 2017 budget request, but it appears the city will only be able to fund half of those at this time.

Mayor Tim Mahoney said with $104 million in budget requests and a general fund budget of about $95 million, all departments have had to cut back some of their requests.

That said, Mahoney would like the police force to have that additional protection.

"It was such a blow to our community," Mahoney said of Moszer's death.

Todd said even if city funding comes up short, he thinks he can find a way to pay for all 50 helmets sometime in 2017.

One option is applying for a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, a nonprofit group partly funded by the sandwich chain. Another possibility is using seized assets money from narcotics busts, he said.

Moszer's death was the second time a Fargo police officer has been shot in the head. In 2008, a Kevlar helmet saved the life of SWAT officer Shane Aberle during a standoff in Luverne, N.D., when a spray of shotgun pellets hit his helmet at close range. Aberle is now a Fargo patrol sergeant.

Deputy Fargo Police Chief Ross Renner said the ability of a helmet to stop a rifle round is important.

"We would be remiss in our duties to take care of our people if we didn't do something to fix the problem," Renner said.