Habitat holding Moorhead home dedication

MOORHEAD — Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a home dedication on Thursday, Sept. 8, for a donated home. The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with a brief ceremony and a tour of the home.

The home at 822 Rensvold Blvd. here was donated by the owner after her husband died from an illness, according to Pete Christopher, marketing manager for the Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity.

"With her own health concerns and the growing list of items that needed to be completed at the home, she decided the best, most gratifying thing for her was to donate it so that another family could use the home to rewrite their story," he said in a release.

The homebuyers completed more than 500 hours of "sweat equity," with the help of volunteers, to rehab the home, and they'll repay the cost of construction through a no-profit mortgage.