Sanford tweaks efficiencies to cope with patient influx

FARGO—Sanford is adjusting the size of many of its units and streamlining the way it handles inpatients to gain efficiencies in order to admit more hospital patients until its new medical center opens next year.

The steps, which began in July and will continue through the end of the year, are intended as a bridge to handle an increased patient load until the new center opens in July 2017, said Ellen Cooke, Sanford's vice president for operations.

"We just have to do things differently, more efficiently," she said.

The efficiency steps add up to a sort of "virtual expansion" that will enable the hospital to admit about 500 more patients per year, she said.

"It's a big deal," Cooke said, noting that five teams have been working on plans to implement the changes, with input from all levels of staff, management and physicians.

"Not every single unit will change," Cooke said, "but many units will."

One of the moves involves establishing an intermediate care unit, a level of care that is below intensive care but above standard medical-surgical care, that is slated to open in October.

The new 12-bed unit, which will occupy space now used by neurology patients, will be staffed by 35 to 40 nurses. It is intended to treat patients who no longer need intensive care or who are admitted and require an intermediate care level, Cooke said.

"There's really not a cost," other than some additional monitoring equipment, she said. "We're using an existing unit. We don't have to do any remodeling."

The new intermediate care unit, which will be on the third floor, resurrects an intermediate care ward that was phased out in the early 1990s. "Many hospitals have intermediate care units," Cooke said.

The new $494 million medical center in far south Fargo, however, will not have an intermediate care unit because many of its rooms will be capable of handling intensive care-level patients, she said. "We have a much more flexible physical arrangement at the new hospital," she said.

Other changes to increase efficiency include making rooms available more quickly for newly admitted patients. Two months ago, the average time was 3½ hours, and the target turnover time is 1½ hours.

"We're getting very close to that metric now," Cooke said.

At its two campuses, downtown and on South University Drive, Sanford hospitals now have 458 beds. Once the new hospital opens with 244 beds initially, the total will be 550 beds, or a net increase of 92 beds. The increase is modest because Sanford will eliminate double-bed rooms when the new hospital opens.

Meanwhile, the efficiency initiative is driven by a continuing increase in patient demand.

Hospital admissions this year are up 3.8 percent, emergency room visits are up 9 percent, surgeries are up 4.3 percent and heart catheter-lab procedures are up 17.4 percent.

Sanford has increased its number of physicians, including some specialists, which also contributes to the increases. Sanford's Fargo region now has 600 physicians after adding 70 last year, with another 80 being recruited this year.

Among specialists, Sanford has added four pediatric surgeons, including general, orthopedic and neurosurgery in the past three years, among other pediatric specialists. During the same period, Sanford added five neurosurgeons and five neurologists.