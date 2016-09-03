Hector Airport leaders are exploring a possible skywalk that would provide a sheltered walkway for travelers, especially those parked in the more remote areas in the airport lot.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Airport leaders who have flinched at the cost of building a parking ramp at Hector International Airport continue to study what they consider the next best option: a skywalk.

The preliminary estimate of an enclosed, elevated walkway is about $12 million or $13 million, far less than the $22 million to $25 million estimated to build a parking ramp, airport officials said.

The Fargo Municipal Airport Authority Board will seek design proposals for the walkway, a preparatory step toward inviting bids. If bids are favorable and the project goes ahead, construction could begin in 2018, said Shawn Dobberstein, the airport authority's executive director.

The elevated walkway, which would shield travelers from snow, lashing rains or bitter windchills, would run down the center of the airport's expansive parking area and connect to the terminal, Dobberstein said.

"We decided that the cost of a parking ramp was not feasible," he said. "There's no way to cash flow that at this time."

Although no ramp fees were calculated, Dobberstein estimates that the daily rate for parking in the ramp would be "significantly higher" than the top daily rate for the best spots today, $18. A cost of $25 or more would be likely, he said, though he called that a "pure guess."

"Some people would say that's a bargain," Dobberstein added.

The airport authority has set aside up to $700,000 to cover the cost of architectural and design work, Dobberstein said. "It doesn't mean we're going to spend that."

The goal of the walkway is to reach the remotest parking spots, although the length might be shortened based on bids for the project, Dobberstein said.

Ken Pawluk, a member of the airport authority board, said members wanted to build a ramp to improve parking. The proposal could not proceed given the high debt cost, which he estimated at $65,000 per month.

"I think all of us really want to have a ramp, but the problem is we just couldn't see how we could afford it," Pawluk said. "This seemed like a reasonable alternative."

Parking receipts—the airport's top revenue source—are needed for airport operations, so they cannot be diverted to pay for a ramp, Pawluk and Dobberstein said.

"That's what pays for a lot of what we have going on at the airport," Pawluk said.

One possibility, however, would be to "bite the bullet" and tack on an extra $1 or $2 to the daily parking fee—maximums now range from $6 to $18, depending upon location—although that would mean some travelers would no longer park at the airport, Pawluk said.

It's not clear whether the traveling public would tolerate that kind of an increase, Dobberstein said. The airport relies on its parking management firm, SP Plus, for advice about setting parking rates.

In recent years, the Airport Authority established a reserve fund for parking and related infrastructure. The fund now has a balance of $8 million. The fund is available for parking improvements, including a possible skywalk or ramp.

The Airport Authority levies 2 mills, but the law would allow going to Fargo property owners for 2 more—a highly unlikely scenario, Pawluk said, given officials' ongoing efforts to hold down property taxes.

Increasing the mill levy could be done to help pay for a project, and the tax could retire once the need is met, Dobberstein said. The airport mill levy is used for construction and buying equipment. Each mill brings in up to $490,706.

But levying a property tax for a ramp would place the burden solely on Fargo residents, Pawluk said. "It's a regional airport," he said. A walkway is eligible for federal money, but a ramp isn't.

A parking ramp remains the ultimate goal, but likely will take years to accomplish, Pawluk said.

"It's a pile of money," he said. "We've discussed this issue"—parking—"more than any issue in the 25 years I've served on the authority. I really would like to see us build a parking ramp. I just don't see a way to pay for it."