Airport Authority members park for free

FARGO—Members of the Municipal Airport Authority Board, which governs Hector International Airport, are not paid but receive free parking privileges.

The five members are entitled to park in the airport's short-term lot, located just across the drive from the terminal.

Members participate in twice-monthly meetings and contribute many hours, said Shawn Dobberstein, the airport's executive director.

"They don't get compensated for their time," he said. "State law prohibits it."

He added: "It's a pretty good program for the amount of time they spend on airport issues."

Airport Authority employees can park in a lot located east of the terminal and the control tower. For a $30 annual fee, parking also is available for airport tenant workers, including employees of car rental firms or restaurants, said Shawn Dobberstein, the airport's executive director. Eligible flight crew members, those flying in or out of Fargo, pay $50 for an annual parking pass.