Essentia opens new clinic in southwest Fargo

The lobby space features large windows at the new Essentia Clinic located at 4110 51st Ave.S. in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

An examination room at the new Essentia Clinic located at 4110 51st Ave.S. in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

Radiology lab in the new Essentia Clinic located at 4110 51st Ave.S. in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

The physical therapy space at the new Essentia Clinic located at 4110 51st Ave.S. in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

The new Essentia Clinic is located at 4110 51st Ave.S. in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Patient privacy and comfort were at the forefront of the design for Essentia Health's new $7.3 million family care and walk-in clinic.

The clinic at 4110 51st Ave. S. features 27 patient examination rooms as well as laboratory, X-ray and physical therapy services.

Separate entrances, check-in counters and waiting rooms, each with a fireplace, are available for family care and walk-in patients.

Family care services have been available for about a month. Walk-in care will be available at the new clinic starting Oct. 5.

Once "smart tag" technology is in place, possibly by the end of the year, patients will be able to check in and be directed to their room to wait for their appointment, avoiding the need for the waiting room. Nurses will be automatically notified of their arrival.

Similarly, check-out will occur in the patient exam room once the appointment is finished.

The new clinic, located near Interstate 29, was positioned to serve a rapidly growing area in southwest Fargo, said Mark Waldera, a vice president of clinical care at Essentia. A survey of 800 respondents showed interest in more-convenient primary care services in the area.

"That's why we were so intentional in putting together a walk-in," he said. When it opens, the new clinic will become one of four walk-in Essentia locations around Fargo-Moorhead.

The survey also pointed to other strongly held consumer preferences that influenced the clinic's design.

"We found patients want to wait minimally," Waldera said. "They wanted maximum privacy."

Also, work areas for nurses and providers are separated from patient areas. Each of the 18 family medicine exam rooms has separate entrances for patients and staff.

Both the family care and walk-in clinics have procedure rooms.

The 7-acre site, which includes a gazebo and pond, has room to accommodate up to three more buildings to form a small medical campus.

"We do have a plan to add additional facilities and services over time," Waldera said.

If you go:

What: Open house for new Essentia Health Clinic

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 4, with 3:30 p.m. ribbon cutting

Where: 4110 51st Ave. S., Fargo