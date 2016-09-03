Fairgoers express frustration about 2016 presidential race

Jenny Kohrman of Shorewood, Mn. jokingly holds hands with a cutout of Hillary Clinton wearing prison garb, at the Republican booth at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Tuesday August 30, 2016. "She troubles me because I do believe that she has committed a few acts that are very questionable," says Kohrman, who also says that " I have problems with both of the candidates. It's too bad that both people have so many negatives." (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

Dina Shea, 39, of Brandon Mn. poses with Senator Amy Klobuchar and a cardboard cutout of Hillary Clinton, at the DFL booth at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Tuesday August 30, 2016. "I'm proud to support Hillary, she's an advocate for women," says Shea. (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

John Diff of Minneapolis, 33, says " I don't feel that I can ethically vote for either of the major candidates," at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Tuesday August 30, 2016. "Hillary and Trump, I can't trust either one of them." (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

Todd Gramenz of St. Paul, an activist working at the Black Lives Matter booth at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Tuesday August 30, 2016, say "I wish Bernie Sanders was in (as a candidate in the Presidential race). "He is the first candidate who is talking about banning the privitization of prisons. (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

Tarin Stark, 33, poses with a cutout of Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the Repubiican booth at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Tuesday August 30, 2016. "I think he would do great for our country, he's got our vote," says Stark, of Brooklyn Park. (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Waiting with other teens for the Minnesota State Fair's Dairy Building to open and her work day as a cashier to begin, 16-year-old Ellie Thirsten summed up her take on this year's presidential election.

"Part of me is glad I don't have to be the one making this decision, because it's going to be so bad either way," said the Eagan teen.

Jeremy Johnson, 43, of Maple Plain can vote — and plans to — but isn't terribly happy about it.

"I don't trust either of them," Johnson said of Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. That leaves him, he said, "stuck in the middle" and considering a Libertarian vote for president.

Gathering thoughts from four dozen attendees and workers in the second week of the Fair, those sentiments were widespread. Certainly, there are enthusiastic Trump and Clinton supporters among the hundreds of thousands tromping the grounds of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, but many look at their coming choices for president and heave deep, enduring sighs.

The Fair, which draws a cross-section of Minnesotans from farmers to janitors to families and singles out for a spree, highlights what polling in other places has found: Voters are not wild about their choices in November. Voters' moods, generally, were not bleak and furious. Instead, they were just frustrated with inaction in Washington and Minnesota and hopeful for, but not expectant of, better times to come.

State Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, said he doesn't sense the anger he did when working the Minnesota House's Fair booth in 2010 or 2014, when voters swapped out masses of incumbent Democrats for Republicans.

"I remember '10 was just brutal, where people were just angry. This wasn't angry, it was more frustration," Hansen said.

While waiting for an early-morning pork chop-on-a-stick for her carnivorous 3-year-old daughter, Erin Long of Rosemount expressed just that, saying she is "dissatisfied with our political environment and how it is, or is not, operating."

Looking at alternatives

The general dissatisfaction had many thinking of alternatives.

"I was a Democrat across the board up until 2016, but I don't think I can vote for either one of the major candidates. I'm probably going to go third-party this year," said John Diff, a 33-year-old building maintenance worker from Minneapolis as he sipped a beer outside the 4-H building. "(Libertarian Party candidate) Gary Johnson does appeal to me. ... I don't agree with his tax policy; he wants to get rid of taxes, and I believe some of it is necessary. But I like his libertarian views, letting people have their individual rights."

Johnson, indeed, would back a radical rethinking of taxes as well as a consumption-based tax system.

Over at the Libertarian Party's State Fair booth, activists are feeling the change. Inside the glaringly yellow stand on Nelson Street near Judson Avenue, party Chair Chris Dock said one recent morning that the party is seeing hundreds of people come through every day.

Most years, he said, 90 percent of their visitors are curious but haven't done much research into the party. This year, 90 percent of those who approach know about the party or its presidential candidate, Johnson, a former New Mexico governor, Dock said.

Kevin Haskins of Cottage Grove is among those looking at small-party options.

Haskins said Trump makes too many generalizations about wide swaths of populations and has little political framework.

"I don't think his policies represent anything that has been anything coherent or any kind of established leadership or plan, or anything that makes any kind of fiscal sense whatsoever," he said, while eating a coffee float.

Clinton is more statesmanlike — "she kind of knows what she's doing and has a plan for everything," he said. But, "I just don't necessarily agree with a lot of it."

"My wife and I, I think, are going to go (Green Party's Jill) Stein. I've considered maybe voting for Johnson because Libertarians are probably the largest third-party, and they deserve a debate," said Haskins, who has voted for minor parties before. "I don't think any vote is wasted other than a non-vote."

Minnesotans, unlike residents of some other states, will have smaller-party presidential choices in November. In late August, the Minnesota secretary of state had accepted and approved presidential candidate filings from the Independence Party, the Green Party and the Libertarian Party, as well as the American Delta Party and the Constitution Party. Of those, only the Independence, Libertarian and Constitution parties have put together State Fair stands.

Although the chances of winning Minnesota are slim — the state has the nation's longest-running record of voting for Democrats for president — a significant showing in November would give the small parties a lasting boost. Gaining 5 percent of the vote would grant them major-party status, with benefits, in the 2018 election.

Like (and some love) for Trump, Clinton

Despite the frequent love for alternatives, many fairgoers were ready to cast ballots for the bigs, Trump and Clinton. Polls have found, despite disappointment in the major-party choices, upward of 80 percent of voters have already decided to pick one of the two.

The Republican Party's State Fair booth features nearly life-sized cut-outs of Trump, along with former Presidents Lincoln and Reagan as well as an iPad survey of possible Trump Cabinet members. But the real draw there is a selfie-ready cardboard photo of Clinton in a black-and-white stripped prison uniform.

The anti-Clinton memento proved popular even with those who, demographically, don't fit the mold of Trump fans. In a brief span last week, several suburban women took their opportunity to get photos with "inmate" Clinton.

"My impression of Hillary Clinton is she should be in jail. She's a very scandalous lady," said Tarin Stark, 33, a stay-at-home mom from Brooklyn Park. She brought her husband, Mark, and her three young sons to the GOP booth to pose with the Trump cut-out. Trump, she said, excites her: "He's got our vote."

Shorewood homemaker Jenny Kohrman, 47, also got her shot with the Clinton stand-in.

"I'm fine with Donald Trump. I like him. He ran for president and won the nomination. This is a country where anyone can run for president, and he did, so I think that's great," she said.

Sandra Heil, 74, of Andover was also part of the women-for-Trump crowd.

"I agree with everything he says," she said of the Republican candidate while waiting for a corn dog. "I'm tired of the status quo in our politics with the Republicans."

But as little as those woman like Clinton, the Fairgrounds were also littered with Trump-haters.

"America is a pretty sad state if people want to elect someone like that for president," said Dave Herrig, 62, who was sitting in the sheep barn listening to the bleat of his families' award-winning flock.

Yes, Clinton has been through the ringer with her emails and Americans killed in Libya in 2012 while she was secretary of state but, the Slayton man said, those are largely issues designed for partisan attacks. He plans to vote for her.

Dina Shea, a Walmart customer service supervisor from Brandon, Minn., will vote for Clinton enthusiastically.

"She's an advocate for women in our country, and I agree with most everything she stands for," said Shea, 39. "It's nice that she's a woman, but that's not the main reason I'm voting for her. But it is an important milestone for our country to check out."

Few at the Fair said they were tuned into Minnesota politics. The legislative election, Gov. Mark Dayton and special session meanderings proved less exciting than the latest be-sticked edibles or the return of the fluffy chickens.

Hugo resident and third-party voter Kathy Sims summed up what many see at the state Capitol.

"They need to do a better job," she said during a trip to the Fair with her veteran husband for Military Appreciation Day. "As always."