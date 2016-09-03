Sweet Burrito food truck catches fire overnight
FARGO — The Sweeto Burrito food truck parked in north Fargo caught fire early morning on Saturday, Sept. 3.
According to Fargo Police Sgt. Mike Sanden, a passer-by called in the fire around 5 a.m. Both Fargo fire and police crews responded to the scene.
Sanden said the truck, which was parked on 10th Street and 19th Avenue North, was locked, no one was around, and there were no signs of suspicious activity.
"It didn't sound like the trailer was fully engulfed or anything, it just sounded like a smaller fire underneath," he said.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the truck are unknown at this time.