Four people hurt in Kandiyohi County crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Four people were injured in an accident at Highway 23 and 132nd Street near Milepost 166 here on Friday night, Sept. 2.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shukri M. Kolmale, 20, of Willmar, rear-ended Ethan B. Pidde, 26, of New Munich, around 10:15 p.m. when Pidde slowed his vehicle, which was westbound on Highway 23, to allow another vehicle to turn on to 132nd Street.

Kolmale, his passenger, Mohamed H. Aden, 18, of Willmar, Pidde, and his passenger, Amanda S. Beutz, 20, of Albany, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.