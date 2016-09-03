Ottertail man hurt after rear-ending tractor

Search
    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:54 p.m.

    OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A 69-year-old Ottertail man was injured when he rear-ended a tractor here Friday night, Sept. 2.

    According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Richard E. Bosse was westbound on Highway 108 approaching County Road 127 when he became distracted by something in his vehicle and rear-ended the westbound farm tractor and bailer, driven by Jeffrey J. Weibe, 44, of Ottertail.

    Bosse suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Weibe had no apparent injuries.

